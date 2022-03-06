Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 499,553 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,457,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 123,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

