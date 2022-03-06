Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

FMTX stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $36.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $55,618.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

