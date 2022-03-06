Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENDP. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International (Get Rating)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
