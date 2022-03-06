Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENDP. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

