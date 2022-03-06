DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. DermTech has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DermTech will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

