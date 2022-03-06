Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HRGLY stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.72) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.86) to GBX 1,224 ($16.42) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,093.40.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

