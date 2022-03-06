Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HRGLY stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.45%.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.