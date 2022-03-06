Short Interest in Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Decreases By 50.0%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GLTVF stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Globaltrans Investment has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

