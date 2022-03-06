SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

SciPlay stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.36. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

