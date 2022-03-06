Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

SILK has been the subject of several other reports. Argus reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

SILK stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.35% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

