Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $16.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AJX opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $259.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the second quarter worth about $170,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

