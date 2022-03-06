NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$24.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 234,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at C$101,835,846.99. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296 over the last ninety days.

NFI Group stock opened at C$17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 350.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.06. NFI Group has a one year low of C$17.40 and a one year high of C$31.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is 1,700.00%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

