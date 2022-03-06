SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

