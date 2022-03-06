Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,510 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Allstate by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $127.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

