Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 6,458 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $4,691,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 86.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $2,790,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

