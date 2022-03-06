Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,200 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VPG. Sidoti reduced their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Precision Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE VPG opened at $30.57 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $416.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

