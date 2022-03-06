Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,242 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 69,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 100,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

