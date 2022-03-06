RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,274,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,311,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

RNG stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.47 and a 12-month high of $352.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 184.86%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

