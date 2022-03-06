LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Yandex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Yandex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

