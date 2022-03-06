LPL Financial LLC Purchases 15,838 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RJF opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.11. Raymond James has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

