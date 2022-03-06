Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.75 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,007,427 shares of company stock worth $122,591,115. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

