Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Major Shareholder Buys $297,250.00 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.45 per share, with a total value of $297,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jw Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00.

Shares of ESTA opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.55. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

