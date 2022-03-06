Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Sells $305,400.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.10, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

