Needham & Company LLC Trims Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Target Price to $12.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RSI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of RSI stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.47.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.