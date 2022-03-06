Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Richard A. Gottscho Sells 537 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LRCX stock opened at $525.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $620.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

