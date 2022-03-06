Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Richard A. Gottscho Sells 537 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LRCX stock opened at $525.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $620.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.23.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
