Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Shares of FRTA opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. Forterra has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $24.01.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 6.26%.
Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.
