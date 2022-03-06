Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. Forterra has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 63,437 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 71,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 143,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 44,017 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

