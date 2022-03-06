Analysts Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAVA opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

