John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “John Bean’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share declined year over year despite an increase in revenues. Both metrics missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Even though John Bean has been witnessing high order levels in both its segments, the shortages of labor and critical raw material (particularly electronic components) impacted its production. These headwinds, along with inflated costs, are expected to persist in 2022. John Bean, thus, expects consolidated margins in 2022 to be slightly above the 2021 reported levels. In the AeroTech segment, even though passenger air travel has picked up, it still remains well below the pre-pandemic levels. It will continue to impact the company’s mobile equipment business. Also, the recovery in foodservice demand at the FoodTech segment might be short-lived if COVID-19 cases surge again.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE JBT opened at $109.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,397,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

