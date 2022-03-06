William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NYSE PSTG opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 452,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

