Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to “Hold”

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of PI stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $443,014.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,012 shares of company stock worth $4,857,052. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 980,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Impinj by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 114,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

