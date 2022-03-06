Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Receives $925.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $925.00.

DRXGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.06) to GBX 925 ($12.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Drax Group stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

