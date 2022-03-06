Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,994 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in FibroGen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,791,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in FibroGen by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after acquiring an additional 400,207 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 33.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,412,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,355,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

