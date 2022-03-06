LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,843 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSA. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CSA stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $71.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (Get Rating)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.