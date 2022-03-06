LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $31,505,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 463,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 86.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

