Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

WH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $60.86 and a 12-month high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,190,000 after acquiring an additional 113,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

