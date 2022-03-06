ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.12

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 175612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$265.02 million and a PE ratio of -65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

Get ShaMaran Petroleum alerts:

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.