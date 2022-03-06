Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $378.22

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $378.22 and last traded at $377.53, with a volume of 7592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

Get Public Storage alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,008,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,135,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 260,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.