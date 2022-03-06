Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.77

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 135288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$105.62 million and a P/E ratio of -54.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

