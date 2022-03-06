Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Up 4.7% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.72. 8,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 367,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,114,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 280,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,101,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,041,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 28.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 597,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,732 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

