Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 million, a PE ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Electromed by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Electromed by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Electromed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Electromed by 15,334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

