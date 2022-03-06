Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Raised to $55.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.50 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Cactus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Cactus alerts:

NYSE WHD opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cactus by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,405,000 after buying an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cactus by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after buying an additional 89,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cactus by 9.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.