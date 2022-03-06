Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Rises By 54.7%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AZN stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after buying an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after buying an additional 520,259 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

