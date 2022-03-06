Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atos from €37.00 ($41.57) to €28.00 ($31.46) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atos from €42.00 ($47.19) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.08.

AEXAY opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Atos has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

