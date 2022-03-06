Citigroup Trims Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Target Price to $10.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $12.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $366,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

