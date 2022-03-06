China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 408,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

China Pharma stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) by 217.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Pharma worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

