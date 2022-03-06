China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 408,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

China Pharma stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) by 217.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Pharma worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

