Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVACU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AVACU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. Avalon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVACU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,145,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,080,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $910,000.

Avalon Acquisition Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

