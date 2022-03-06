ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Up 37.3% in February

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 600,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $311.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,413,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

