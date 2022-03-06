First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Update

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First National by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of First National during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First National by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of First National by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 316,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First National by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FXNC stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. First National has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

