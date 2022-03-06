Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 619,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATHE opened at $0.73 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.