Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $580.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $525.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

