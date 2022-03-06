Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 231,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,750,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

GTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $561.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

