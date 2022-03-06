Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.75

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.94 ($0.09), with a volume of 5466878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.66 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £68.10 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

